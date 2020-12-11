Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,400 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 503.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 78.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Shares of GPX opened at $12.51 on Friday. GP Strategies Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $214.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.