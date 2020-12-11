Sei Investments Co. Invests $214,000 in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Quanterix stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $53,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $93,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,586 shares of company stock worth $1,586,398. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

