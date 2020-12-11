Sei Investments Co. Has $214,000 Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Miller Industries worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 14.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter worth $882,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 476.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MLR stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.37 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.