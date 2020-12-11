Sei Investments Co. Has $220,000 Holdings in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Amalgamated Bank worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 13.8% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

