Sei Investments Co. Has $221,000 Holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONA opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $283.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

