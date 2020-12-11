Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $899,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,515 shares of company stock worth $835,700. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

