Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $24.42 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

