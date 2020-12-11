Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Telenav worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Telenav by 1.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 426.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 263,871 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 70.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley raised Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Telenav, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $225.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

