Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,100 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Great Ajax worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,629,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

AJX opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $243.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

