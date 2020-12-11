Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 2,920 IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,871 shares of company stock valued at $361,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

IGMS stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48 and a beta of -1.62.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.