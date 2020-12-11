Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Director Terrance Mcguire Buys 78,947 Shares

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Director Terrance Mcguire purchased 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,993.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SEER stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $82.57.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

