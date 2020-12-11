Chad M. Cohen Sells 30,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ADPT opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.30.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,653 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,455,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,786,000 after buying an additional 176,019 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 124,605 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

