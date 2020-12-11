Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.43 ($82.86).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €71.36 ($83.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is €68.09 and its 200 day moving average is €60.72.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

