Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 49,630 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 49,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $1,866,584.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $4,745,773.32.
- On Monday, November 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $2,649,750.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,070,982.87.
- On Friday, November 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $2,680,258.74.
- On Wednesday, November 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,479 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $2,819,494.87.
- On Monday, November 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,951 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $2,827,675.97.
- On Thursday, November 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 59,813 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $1,621,530.43.
- On Friday, October 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 22,896 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $612,925.92.
- On Wednesday, October 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $2,009,124.48.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.36 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
