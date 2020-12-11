Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 49,630 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 49,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $1,866,584.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $4,745,773.32.

On Monday, November 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $2,649,750.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,070,982.87.

On Friday, November 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $2,680,258.74.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,479 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $2,819,494.87.

On Monday, November 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,951 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $2,827,675.97.

On Thursday, November 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 59,813 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $1,621,530.43.

On Friday, October 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 22,896 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $612,925.92.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $2,009,124.48.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.36 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

