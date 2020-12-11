Andrew Stephen Rosen Sells 4,122 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.94, for a total value of $1,895,872.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,275,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Stephen Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,160 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.33, for a total value of $1,873,372.80.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of Graham stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86.

Graham stock opened at $454.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $655.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Graham by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 48.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

