Five Below’s (FIVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.48.
Shares of FIVE opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $167.97.
In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,059. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after buying an additional 304,395 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $29,400,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,431,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
