Five Below’s (FIVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.48.

Shares of FIVE opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $167.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,059. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after buying an additional 304,395 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $29,400,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,431,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

