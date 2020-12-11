Insider Buying: Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) Insider Purchases 84,394 Shares of Stock

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) insider James Parsons purchased 84,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,063.64 ($6,615.68).
LON AST opened at GBX 5.99 ($0.08) on Friday. Ascent Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.41. The company has a market cap of £5.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.
Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) Company Profile
