Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $476.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.17. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,923 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

