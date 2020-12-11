Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNO. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.55 ($37.11).

RNO stock opened at €36.36 ($42.77) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.18. Renault SA has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

