Mark Zuckerberg Sells 6,250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $15,619,603.14.
- On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50.
- On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total transaction of $17,091,360.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50.
- On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $13,494,190.00.
- On Monday, November 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total value of $17,230,800.00.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89.
- On Friday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00.
Shares of FB opened at $277.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.78 and its 200 day moving average is $258.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $789.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
