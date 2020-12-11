Mark Zuckerberg Sells 6,250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $15,619,603.14.

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50.

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total transaction of $17,091,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $13,494,190.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total value of $17,230,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89.

On Friday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00.

Shares of FB opened at $277.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.78 and its 200 day moving average is $258.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $789.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

