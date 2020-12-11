Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,744,650.00 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 92.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 79.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.