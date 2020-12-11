LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) Insider Tim Hall Sells 3,787,500 Shares

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) insider Tim Hall sold 3,787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £454,500 ($593,807.16).
LID opened at GBX 11.82 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.85 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.98. LiDCO Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 12 ($0.16).
LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) Company Profile
