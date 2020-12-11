LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) Insider Tim Hall Sells 3,787,500 Shares

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) insider Tim Hall sold 3,787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £454,500 ($593,807.16).

LID opened at GBX 11.82 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.85 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.98. LiDCO Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 12 ($0.16).

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) Company Profile

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides LiDCOunity, a hemodynamic monitor to support clinical decision making; LiDCOrapid, a monitor that analyses the blood pressure waveform to provide information in surgical and critically ill patients to help with fluid and drug management; LiDCOview that offers clinical researchers and users with beat-to-beat hemodynamic data; LiDCOplus, a hemodynamic monitor, which provides assessment of the hemodynamic status of critical care and surgery patients; and accessories, including blood pressure modules.

