Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.94 ($64.64).

DAI opened at €56.32 ($66.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.74. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €58.21 ($68.48).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

