Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 100.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $206.24 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.74 and a 200 day moving average of $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.75.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

