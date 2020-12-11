Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

