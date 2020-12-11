Federated Hermes Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

