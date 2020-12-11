GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $47.03 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 10.2% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.38. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

