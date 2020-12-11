Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,655 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after purchasing an additional 85,919 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $461,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

