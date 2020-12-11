Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

