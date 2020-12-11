Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 5,257 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,513 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 9.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

