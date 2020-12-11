Relative Value Partners Group LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 34.5% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $210.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

