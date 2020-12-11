Game Creek Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Game Creek Capital LP cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $98,086,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,808 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 115,961 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 351,072 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,841,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average is $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.