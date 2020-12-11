Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,689 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.94 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

