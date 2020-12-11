Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 71,062 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 71,062 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 646,843 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $128,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.