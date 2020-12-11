Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 597,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE MIC opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($10.41). The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.