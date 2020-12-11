Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 374,787 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $570,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 646,843 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $128,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

