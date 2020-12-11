Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

