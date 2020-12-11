Sei Investments Co. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Townsquare Media worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $102,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 52.8% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $7.68 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $145.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

