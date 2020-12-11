Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 174.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 56.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 16.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $46.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $789.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.62. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $185,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,198 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

