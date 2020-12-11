Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.23. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

