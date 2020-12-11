Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,138 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 110.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,426 shares of company stock worth $3,185,252. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

