Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,739 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 237,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

