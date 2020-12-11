Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

