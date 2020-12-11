First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 985,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.51 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

