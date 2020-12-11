Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,221 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,412.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 898,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 839,312 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at $3,628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 217,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $14.46.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

