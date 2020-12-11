Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 79.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in eHealth by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

EHTH stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

