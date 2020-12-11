Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Bridge Bancorp worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

BDGE opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDGE. ValuEngine upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson raised Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc acquired 21,496 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,816 shares of company stock valued at $489,096. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

