Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,857 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.09 million, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

