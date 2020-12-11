Sei Investments Co. Has $256,000 Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $24.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.