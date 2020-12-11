Sei Investments Co. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Lindsay by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $5,697,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN opened at $119.67 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

